Teen Henry Houghton Convicted of Murder at Preston Crown Court

Henry Houghton, a 19-year-old resident of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, has been found guilty of murder. The victim, Matthew Daulby, tragically lost his life during a violent altercation on Railway Road in Ormskirk.

Matthew Daulby, aged 19, was discovered with stab injuries a short distance from the scene. Despite the valiant efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital. The investigation revealed that Matthew sustained a fatal wound during the early hours of July 29, following an altercation involving several individuals.

Among the injuries Matthew suffered was a lacerated wound to the left side of his forehead. Shockingly, this injury was inflicted by defendant Henry Houghton, who wielded a makeshift weapon—a sock containing a rock. The force of the blow caused significant damage to Matthew’s brain, potentially disorienting him just before the fatal stab wound.

While Houghton did not directly deliver the fatal blow, the prosecution argued that he actively participated in the murder and harboured a shared intention to cause severe harm or death. The jury at Preston Crown Court unanimously agreed, convicting Houghton after a four-week trial.

Houghton’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, March 15, at Preston Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, from the Force Major Investigation Team, expressed his gratitude to the jury for their verdict. He emphasised that Houghton’s senseless and violent actions directly contributed to Matthew’s tragic death.