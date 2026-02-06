Tristan Thomas Roberts, 18, shocking the community by admitting he killed his mother, Angela Jane Shellis, 45, at Mold Crown Court.

Mother’s Body Found Near Nature Reserve

Angela’s body was discovered by a passerby in thick undergrowth beside a footpath near Prestatyn’s Morfa Nature Reserve on 24 October last year. The 18-year-old from Coniston Drive, Prestatyn, was swiftly arrested after police identified him as the prime suspect.

Judge Issues Stern Warning Ahead of Sentencing

His Honour Rhys Rowlands made it clear there is only one appropriate sentence for murder. However, he acknowledged Roberts’ guilty plea would be taken into account. Sentencing has been postponed until 25 March.

Tributes Pour In for Beloved Teaching Assistant

Angela Shellis was a dedicated teaching assistant at Rhyl High School. Headteacher Philip Collins said she was “caring and committed” and that the school community is devastated by her tragic death.