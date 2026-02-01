Watch Live

AIRLIFTED Teen Plunges 65ft at Derbyshire Beauty Spot – Airlifted to Hospital

  Updated: 07:12
  2 February 2026

 

A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries after a terrifying 65-foot fall at the scenic Dovedale Valley near Derby on Saturday. Emergency crews, including the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT), raced to the scene and airlifted him to Stoke Trauma Unit for urgent treatment.

Shock Fall at Popular Dovedale Walk

  • The teen fell while walking in the famous beauty spot.
  • Paramedics and mountain rescue volunteers joined forces to reach and recover him.
  • He was then airlifted by helicopter for specialist care.
  • Now awaiting surgery on a damaged shoulder at Stoke Hospital.

His mother expressed heartfelt thanks on DMRT’s Facebook page: “Thank you to everyone who helped him. We have been overwhelmed with such kind messages.”

Double Drama: Missing Woman Spurs Search

Moments after the fall, rescuers were called to find a missing woman in the same area. She had failed to return from a coach trip, sparking a panicked search.

The missing woman was soon found safe and well, with DMRT confirming: “While responding to the trauma incident, concerns about a missing person were raised. After completing the initial rescue, the team helped with search operations.”

Heroic Mountain Rescues on the Rise

This chilling Derbyshire drama comes just weeks after Royal Marines pulled off a daring save on Ben Nevis. They found a stranded climber, lost in a blizzard and poorly equipped, curled up in the snow.

Dutch Marine Sgt Onno Lankhaar said at the time: “He was very lucky. If we hadn’t seen him, he wouldn’t have made it.”

With winter weather turning deadly on Britain’s peaks, heroic rescues like these are saving lives every day.

