Teen Shot Dead in Stockwell Gang Attack – Two Convicted After Harrowing Murder

Omar Prempeh, 33, from Forest Hill, and 18-year-old Neo Duodu-Watson, Southwark, have been found guilty of murdering Lathaniel in a chilling March 4, 2025, shooting in Stockwell. The victim was shot twice in the chest outside a block of flats on Paradise Road before the gun jammed.

Shot Outside Flats – Victim Collapses and Dies

After being shot, Lathaniel managed to run a short distance but collapsed by a fence, where he tragically died. Duodu-Watson, who had ridden a stolen moped disguised in a bright orange Eat jacket, fled the scene. He later met up with Prempeh, who was waiting in a nearby car.

CCTV Exposes Chilling Pre-Plot and Mocking Drill Track

CCTV evidence revealed the pair circled the attack area for hours before the shooting. After the slaying, Duodu-Watson brazenly bragged about “winning the beef” in a drill music track, taunting rival gangs in Stockwell.

Drugs, Bullets & Delivery Jacket Found at Flat Hideout

Police raided a Stockwell flat on Union Road used by the killers before and after the shooting. Inside, officers discovered drugs, bullets, and packaging for the delivery rider’s clothing worn by Duodu-Watson during the murder. Both defendants used the flat as a base for drugs and planning attacks.

Duodu-Watson was meant to be under electronic monitoring but had cleverly removed and replaced his tag to fake an alibi.

Family and Police Demand Justice and Vigilance

“Nearly a year on and we still cannot believe Lathaniel is gone. He was so beautiful inside and out and our lives will never be the same again,” said Lathaniel’s grieving family. “We pray he receives the justice he deserves.”

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, who led the Met investigation, spoke out: “This murder had a deeply troubling element of child exploitation at its core.” She urged communities to report concerns about exploitation to police or Crimestoppers. “Protecting the children in our communities is everyone’s responsibility.”

The jury failed to reach verdicts on three other defendants, including Jeffrey Frimpong and two unnamed teenagers. A retrial is scheduled for later this year. Prempeh and Duodu-Watson will be sentenced after this retrial concludes.