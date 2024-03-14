A teenage boy has confessed to killing 15-year-old Elianne Andam but has denied the charge of murder in connection with her death.

Elianne Andam tragically lost her life last September after being stabbed on Wellesley Road while on her way to the Old Palace of John Whitgift School.

The 17-year-old defendant, whose identity remains protected by legal restrictions, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link on Thursday (March 14) to address the charges against him.

When asked about his plea to the charge of murdering Elianne Andam, he responded, “Not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

However, prosecutors indicated that they would not accept the manslaughter plea. Additionally, the defendant pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing a blade in a public place.

The trial was initially scheduled to commence on April 29 of this year. However, Judge John Cavanagh KC announced that the trial would need to be postponed until November due to unavoidable circumstances.

Expressing regret over the delay, Judge Cavanagh KC acknowledged the added anguish for Elianne Andam’s family and the need to expedite trials involving young defendants.

He stated, “The delay prolongs the suffering of Elianne Andam’s family, who have the trial looming over their heads.” Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of bringing young defendants to trial promptly.

The new trial date has been set for November 25 this year.