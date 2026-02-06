The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine

On 4 February 2026, a jury at Woolwich Crown Court failed to convict Samuel Corner, 23, despite him admitting to smashing Police Sergeant Kate Evans’ spine with a sledgehammer during a violent break-in. Bodycam footage clearly showed Sgt Evans being struck from behind while trying to control a riot at an Israeli-linked weapons factory. Yet the jury couldn’t agree that this was grievous bodily harm with intent. Samuel Corner walked free.

The Brutal Attack No One’s Talking About

Sgt Evans explained in court how the injuries changed her life forever—she can no longer shower unaided and suffers constant pain and mobility problems.

The vile attack happened during a coordinated early-morning raid by Palestine Action activists, who came armed with sledgehammers, axes, whips, fireworks, and paintball guns.

The group arrived at 4 am in a repurposed prison van, donned matching red and black jumpsuits, and stormed the factory, intent on destruction and violence.

Security staff were attacked,and police officers were assaulted—one left with a broken spine.

This should have made headlines across every front page. Instead, the BBC bizarrely led with the headline: “Palestine Action activist described as ‘gentle’.” That’s right. The media’s focus was on sanitising a violent thug with a soft adjective while ignoring the shattered life of a brave policewoman.

Propaganda by Omission: The Media’s Dangerous Spin

“Describing thugs wielding sledgehammers as ‘gentle’ is propaganda through omission,” said barrister Daniel Shensmith. “It shows how the narrative is massaged to fit an ideological agenda.”

This verdict was never about justice. The judge warned jurors to ignore their views on Gaza. But outside the courtroom, chants, placards, and political pressure turned the trial into a proxy war. The result? No conviction and zero justice for Sgt Evans.

Sgt Kate Evans ran towards danger, was brutally attacked, and suffered life-changing injuries. And yet, this country lets her down.