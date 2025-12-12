Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell

Fatal stabbing rocks peaceful Ewell as police swoop on suspects.

Stabbing Outside The Wheatsheaf Pub

Police rushed to The Wheatsheaf pub on Kingston Road at 3.30pm on Tuesday, 9 December. They found a man in his 20s with stab wounds in a nearby alleyway.

Despite frantic efforts from emergency services and witnesses, the young man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have notified his next of kin and are providing support.

Three Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Officers have arrested a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and a 20-year-old man. All three remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives urge anyone who saw or heard the incident near Kingston Road around 3.20pm to come forward. “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed an altercation around that time,” said the police.

If you have information, call police quoting PR/45250148304. Otherwise, contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.