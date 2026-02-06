Three men have been charged after a daring armed robbery at a luxury store in Knightsbridge.

Armed Raid Rocks Brompton Road

Just before 11am on Tuesday, 20 January, police raced to Brompton Road following reports of an ongoing robbery. The suspects barged into the shop, threatening staff and shoppers with weapons before fleeing with a haul of high-value watches. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Rapid Police Action Leads to Arrests

The Met’s elite Flying Squad launched an immediate investigation. Within two weeks, all three suspects were caught during coordinated early-morning raids on 5 February.

Meet the Accused

Dean Dinan, 29 , of Islington, faces charges including robbery, firearm possession, ammunition possession, and handling criminal property.

Elliot Campbell, 31, also from Islington, is charged with robbery, possession of criminal property, and drug possession.

Dyllan Gowie, 27, from Tower Hamlets, faces charges of robbery and drug possession.

All three are set to appear at Highbury Magistrates Court on Friday, 6 February.