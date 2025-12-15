Watch Live

MILLIONAIRES ROW Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality

  • Updated: 00:52
  • , 15 December 2025

A fatal crash has torn through Boxhill Road, Box Hill, leaving the community reeling. The smash was so severe that a large cordon has been slammed shut around the scene.

Serious Incident Response Kicks Into Action

Emergency crews rushed in after the horror crash just after 9pm on Sunday, 14th December 2025. Surrey Fire and Rescue, Surrey Roads Policing officers, paramedics, and a HART team from South East Coast Ambulance Service all raced to the scene. Despite desperate efforts, one person has tragically died.

Community in Shock as Investigations Unfold

Locals have been warned to steer clear as specialist collision investigators take charge. They are conducting a detailed forensic examination near Smith and Western. Recovery and investigation efforts are ongoing.

We have contacted Surrey Police for an official statement and will bring you updates as the story develops.

