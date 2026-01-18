Watch Live

Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea

 

Thomas ‘Tomboy’ Casey, aged 34, died in Basildon Hospital’s A&E after being given painkillers and told to wait – all in front of his distraught son.

Dad Told “I’m Dying” But Only Given Paracetamol

The dad-of-three reportedly told staff he felt like he was having a heart attack. Despite this, he was given just paracetamol and a urine sample pot, while his son begged for urgent care.

The family say Thomas had already spent seven hours waiting the day before without seeing a doctor. He returned to A&E but tragically died more than an hour later, right in front of his son.

Son’s Heartbreaking Account of Final Moments

“My father entered A&E and I told the triage nurse he had a cardiovascular issue. She said there was no problem, but later a nurse told me a pipe from his heart was the cause. I was shaken because my father died in front of me.” – Thomas Casey Jr.

He added, “All they gave him was paracetamol. When he went blue on the floor, I rolled him over. He was just 34. The NHS killed my father, and I will never forget it.”

A&E Witness Describes ‘Absolute Shambles’

 

Louise McCormack, present in A&E at the time, said: “He was clearly in distress and pain, told he needed to wait despite saying he felt like he was going to die. We saw him lying on the floor, groaning and unable to get comfortable.”

She described how medical staff initially froze before starting CPR. “The whole ordeal was a shambles. Other patients and staff were visibly distressed.”

 

Family and Community in Mourning

Tributes have poured in from family and locals, with one relative saying: “This is heartbreaking. The hospital has a lot to answer for when this could have been prevented.”

Thomas Jr also paid moving tribute to his dad: “The man, the myth, the legend. I love you more than words. Your legacy will stand the test of time.”

NHS Says It Will Investigate

Christine Blanshard, Chief Medical Officer at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our condolences go out to the family. We are investigating the care he received and will meet with his family to discuss their concerns.”

