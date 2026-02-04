Fatal Collision Shuts Down North Holme Road

A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash with a van in Louth. Emergency services were called to North Holme Road at around 1:45pm on Tuesday, 3 February, following the collision.

48-Year-Old Man from Horncastle Dies

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the rider, a 48-year-old man from the Horncastle area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road remained closed for much of the day as officers worked the fatal incident.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Police continue to appeal for anyone who saw the crash or has information to get in touch to aid the ongoing investigation.