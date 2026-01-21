A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Stoke Park, Guildford, last night. Detective Chief Superintendent Debbie White revealed the heartbreaking details of the deadly attack.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in woodland on Lido Road around 6.10pm on 19 January. Despite frantic efforts from emergency crews and members of the public, the teenager died at the scene.

“His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our heartfelt condolences remain with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time,” said DCS White.

Investigation Underway, Police Appeal for Witnesses

The local community is reeling from the shock. Police vow to act swiftly to uncover the full circumstances, gather evidence and hunt down those responsible.

A cordon has been set up. Authorities ask everyone to steer clear as the investigation unfolds.

If you were near Lido Road, Parkway, or Stoke Park between 6pm and 6.20pm yesterday or have any info, contact police urgently via the Major Incident Public Portal. Quote Operation Eastville.