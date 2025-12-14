Tragic Totton House Fire: Woman Dies, Man in 60s Fighting for Life

A 25-year-old woman has died in a horrific house fire in Totton, while a man in his 60s remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Inferno Tears Through Northlands Road Home

The fire erupted just before 11pm on Saturday at a property on Northlands Road.

The woman was trapped upstairs as her parents escaped the blaze. Neighbours on the road described the scene as an “inferno” that blasted away the front door, revealing a “tunnel of fire” inside.

One Quick-thinking hero fought the flames at the front of the house while his wife called 999 after their son alerted them.

Rescue Hampered by Destroyed Staircase

Firefighters could not reach the upper floor because the stairs were destroyed by the fire. The nurse comforted the distressed parents in the garden:

“I heard the mum and dad. They were in the back garden. Sadly their daughter – they couldn’t get her down. The smoke was acrid, I couldn’t even breathe. I just got a chair and blankets and sat with the parents. They were in shock.”

Community in Shock

Neighbours are devastated by the tragedy. One said:

“Horrible, horrible, horrible. It is really sad. Dreadful. It is very quiet around here normally. I am just so sorry that someone lost their life.”

Police and Fire Services Investigate

Police and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service are investigating the cause of the blaze. A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said:

“Despite the very best efforts of the emergency services, a 25-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified.

“A man in his 60s, who was also inside the property at the time, has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition.”

“We ask that people respect the family’s privacy at this unimaginably difficult time and refrain from speculation.”

A cordon remains in place around the scene as crews, police, and SSEN workers continue their work.