Two Albanian burglars have been locked up for 56 months each after a daring crime spree hit seven homes across Cheshire, including the house of footballer Scott Hogan.

56-Month Sentences for Chilling Crime Spree

Denis Puka, 28, from Parliament Street, Credition, and Erisjan Laska, 29, from Eccles Street, appeared at Chester Crown Court on 3 February 2026. Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Their break-ins spanned key areas like Warrington, Northwich, and Knutsford between 5 and 7 June 2025. The pair used ladders, scaled drainpipes, and even stood on each other’s shoulders to break into first-floor windows—showing serious planning with tools, walkie-talkies, and a getaway car.

Star Footballer’s Family Traumatised

Among the targets was Aston Villa footballer Scott Hogan’s home. On the night of 7 June, Hogan was jolted awake by torchlight shining through his bedroom window at 11.30pm. His pregnant wife and young daughter were at home during the terrifying attempt.

“I can’t put into words completely what a dramatic effect this has had on me and my family,” Hogan told the court. “It has led to many sleepless nights full of stress and anxiety.”

Thankfully, nothing was stolen from the footballer’s house, but he has since installed a new security system to protect his family.

Police Crack the Case with Tipped-Off Clues

Police tracked the burglars to a Seat Leon, brought from Sheffield to Warrington on a flatbed with cloned number plates. The vehicle was found on 15 June loaded with stolen clothing, burglary tools, and mobile phones showing directions to the target homes.

Puka was arrested in Surrey on 2 July 2025, and Laska was caught in Sheffield the next day. Both were later charged.

Cheshire Police Constable Simon Gibson said: “Puka and Laska thought they could travel hundreds of miles to Cheshire and get away with a series of burglaries – but they seriously underestimated us.” “Their guilty pleas and sentences show the strength of our evidence. Our teams worked tirelessly to track them down and bring them to justice.” “If you plan to commit crime in Cheshire, we will find you and hold you responsible.”

Limited Stolen Loot – Only Two Luxury Watches Grabbed

The burglars were largely unsuccessful, making off with just two expensive watches – a Rolex and an Omega – despite breaking into seven properties.