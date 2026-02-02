Watch Live

HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital

  23:25
  2 February 2026

Police are on high alert after two women reported terrifying encounters with the same man at Conquest Hospital in St Leonards-on-Sea on Friday night.

Double Trouble at Hospital Car Park

At around 7.40pm on January 30, officers rushed to the scene following an assault and vehicle damage. One woman said she was attacked by a stranger who also vandalised her car.

Not long after, a second woman came forward, claiming she was threatened by a man matching the same description—and her car suffered damage, too.

Suspect Description Released

  • Tall, thin man in his 30s
  • Short beard
  • Wearing brown or orange hooded top
  • Dark trousers

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Sussex Police are investigating whether the incidents are connected and are urging locals to stay vigilant.

“If you saw anything suspicious near the hospital or have CCTV or dashcam footage, please come forward,” police said.

Anyone with information should report it online or call 101 quoting reference 47260019815.

