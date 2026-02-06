Watch Live

SELF HARM Woman Found Stabbed on Common Road in Chatham Sparks Major Emergency Response

  • Updated: 15:22
  • , 6 February 2026
Officers From The Serious Collision Investigation Unit Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision Involving A Car And A Pedestrian In whitstable

Police, paramedics, and an air ambulance rushed to Common Road in Chatham, near Blue Bell Hill, after a woman was found with a stab wound.

Massive Emergency Response on Country Lane

Emergency services were alerted after concerns were raised about a woman spotted near the Robin Hood pub. Responding just before 6pm on Friday, January 30, officers arrived alongside South East Coast Ambulance paramedics to the scene.

Victim Taken to London Hospital

The woman was discovered with a knife injury. Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was swiftly transported by road to a London hospital for further care.

Injuries Likely Self-Inflicted

Police confirmed the injuries are believed to be self-inflicted. An ambulance spokesperson said:

“SECAmb were called to reports of a person in need of medical attention on Common Road in Chatham. Multiple crews attended the scene and assessed and treated one patient before being joined by the air ambulance. The patient was then taken by road to a London hospital for further medical treatment.”

Support Is Available

If you’re struggling, help is just a call away. Samaritans offers free and confidential support 24/7.

  • Call 116 123 from any phone — even mobiles without credit. Calls won’t appear on your phone bill.
  • Email [email protected].
  • Visit samaritans.org for more info.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.47.53
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.38.47
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 02.28.44
Staffordshire Inmate Slapped with Extra Jail Time After Brutal Prison Guard Attack
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.29.50
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack

Must READ

JOINT OPERATION Six Charged After Major Swindon Burglary Raids
Why Acuvue Contact Lenses Are a Popular Choice for Everyday Vision
Officers From The Serious Collision Investigation Unit Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision Involving A Car And A Pedestrian In whitstable
SELF HARM Woman Found Stabbed on Common Road in Chatham Sparks Major Emergency Response
MORE SPACE UK Boosts Detention Beds to Tackle Illegal Immigration Surge
HEARING LOSS Peppa Pig’s Little Brother George Gets Hearing Loss Diagnosis
Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks
FATAL CRASH Four Arrested in Bolton Over Deadly Crash That Killed Four
TEEN ATTACKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Own Mother in Prestatyn
POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead
COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop

More For You

TRAGIC DISCOVERY Body Found in Coventry Lake After Missing Man Search
British Retail Trends And The Shift In Digital Gifting
URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays
SERIOUS COLLISION A3 Northbound SHUT: Serious Crash Sparks Full Closure in Hampshire

More From UK News in Pictures

QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel
BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars
FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party

More From UKNIP

How to recognise a fair online casino platform in 5 minutes: a checklist approach without advertising and hype
POLICE STING Massive Tobacco and £30k Cash Haul in Hythe Police Sting
Prison Worker Jailed for Smuggling £95k in Drugs into HMP Garth
URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone