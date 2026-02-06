Police, paramedics, and an air ambulance rushed to Common Road in Chatham, near Blue Bell Hill, after a woman was found with a stab wound.

Massive Emergency Response on Country Lane

Emergency services were alerted after concerns were raised about a woman spotted near the Robin Hood pub. Responding just before 6pm on Friday, January 30, officers arrived alongside South East Coast Ambulance paramedics to the scene.

Victim Taken to London Hospital

The woman was discovered with a knife injury. Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was swiftly transported by road to a London hospital for further care.

Injuries Likely Self-Inflicted

Police confirmed the injuries are believed to be self-inflicted. An ambulance spokesperson said:

“SECAmb were called to reports of a person in need of medical attention on Common Road in Chatham. Multiple crews attended the scene and assessed and treated one patient before being joined by the air ambulance. The patient was then taken by road to a London hospital for further medical treatment.”

Support Is Available

If you’re struggling, help is just a call away. Samaritans offers free and confidential support 24/7.