Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

A man accused of murdering his partner by stabbing her around 70 times before attacking her daughter as she tried to intervene has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Alan Dore, 48, is charged with the murder of Samantha Turner, 52, and the attempted murder of her 32-year-old daughter, Keeley Turner.

The alleged attack happened at Samantha’s home in Shepherd’s Bush on August 18.

Prosecutors told the court the case involved what they described as a “murderous attack” involving a knife in a domestic setting.

Daughter allegedly stabbed while trying to intervene

The court heard Keeley had been upstairs when she heard her mother scream and went downstairs.

When she attempted to intervene, she was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen and then in the back.

Keeley called 999 at around 8.19am, telling the operator: “Hurry up man, he’s going to kill her.”

Samantha was later found lying on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.54am.

Post-mortem found around 70 sharp force injuries

A post-mortem examination found around 70 sharp force injuries to Samantha’s body.

The prosecution alleges the wounds were inflicted with severe force.

Dore, who had reportedly been in a relationship with Samantha for around a year and lived nearby, was arrested in a bedroom at the property.

Keeley remains in hospital, although her injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Trial provisionally listed for next year

Dore, of Askew Road, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wandsworth Prison and spoke to confirm his identity.

Judge Simon Mayo KC set a timetable for the case, with a plea hearing listed for November 9 and a provisional three-week trial due to begin on May 17 next year.

Dore was remanded in custody.

The case remains before the courts.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Wiltshire Police officer honoured for bravery after using bare hands to save woman on fire

WOMAN ON FIRE Wiltshire Police officer honoured for bravery after using bare hands to save woman on fire

UK News
M1 northbound closed between Nottingham and Mansfield as emergency services respond

DELAYS EXPECTED M1 northbound closed between Nottingham and Mansfield as emergency services respond

UK News
Mountain fires reignite in Rhondda as crews battle to protect nearby farm

MAJOR FLAREUP Mountain fires reignite in Rhondda as crews battle to protect nearby farm

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Josh from Royal Wootton Bassett

FIND HIM Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Josh from Royal Wootton Bassett

Missing Persons, UK News
Three rescued after dinghy capsizes off Isle of Wight

TRIO RESCUED Three rescued after dinghy capsizes off Isle of Wight

UK News
Two Blackburn women arrested after child found critically injured in Rochdale

CHILD CRUELTY Two Blackburn women arrested after child found critically injured in Rochdale

Crime, UK News
Wife pays heartbreaking tribute to PC Matthew Blades after fatal A66 collision

FOREVER LOVED Wife pays heartbreaking tribute to PC Matthew Blades after fatal A66 collision

UK News
Road closed after motorcycle incident in Keighley

AIRLIFTED Road closed after motorcycle incident in Keighley

Travel News, UK News
Police drop case against man accused of leaking asylum seeker addresses

CASE DROPPED Police drop case against man accused of leaking asylum seeker addresses

UK News
Two men re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after soldier found dead in River Tyne

RIVER DEATH PROBE Two men re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after soldier found dead in River Tyne

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Family pay heartfelt tribute to Liam Potts after his death

FAMILY PAYS TRIBUTE Family pay heartfelt tribute to Liam Potts after his death

UK News
Social media platforms urged to remove ‘dangerous driving’ videos after seven killed in A66 crash

TIKTOKER Social media platforms urged to remove ‘dangerous driving’ videos after seven killed in A66 crash

UK News
Race Across The World star Jo Gardiner dies aged 61, a year after tragic death of son Sam

CANCER BATTLE Race Across The World star Jo Gardiner dies aged 61, a year after tragic death of son Sam

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Four treated after reported stabbing on Yeading Lane Estate in Northolt

TRIPLE STABBING Four treated after reported stabbing on Yeading Lane Estate in Northolt

Crime, UK News
Man charged with manslaughter after 75-year-old woman dies following Finsbury Park burglary

MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE Man charged with manslaughter after 75-year-old woman dies following Finsbury Park burglary

Crime, UK News
Urgent search for missing woman last seen in Devizes

POLICE SEARCH Urgent search for missing woman last seen in Devizes

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tributes paid to 14-year-old ‘Lexie’ after fatal M20 collision near Aylesford

TRAGIC END Tributes paid to 14-year-old ‘Lexie’ after fatal M20 collision near Aylesford

UK News
Thousands raised for family of 14-year-old Beau Croucher after fatal Portsmouth bus collision

GO FUND ME Thousands raised for family of 14-year-old Beau Croucher after fatal Portsmouth bus collision

UK News
Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

HORROR ATTACK Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

Crime, UK News
Watch Live