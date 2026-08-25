Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

A man accused of murdering his partner by stabbing her around 70 times before attacking her daughter as she tried to intervene has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Alan Dore, 48, is charged with the murder of Samantha Turner, 52, and the attempted murder of her 32-year-old daughter, Keeley Turner.

The alleged attack happened at Samantha’s home in Shepherd’s Bush on August 18.

Prosecutors told the court the case involved what they described as a “murderous attack” involving a knife in a domestic setting.

Daughter allegedly stabbed while trying to intervene

The court heard Keeley had been upstairs when she heard her mother scream and went downstairs.

When she attempted to intervene, she was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen and then in the back.

Keeley called 999 at around 8.19am, telling the operator: “Hurry up man, he’s going to kill her.”

Samantha was later found lying on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.54am.

Post-mortem found around 70 sharp force injuries

A post-mortem examination found around 70 sharp force injuries to Samantha’s body.

The prosecution alleges the wounds were inflicted with severe force.

Dore, who had reportedly been in a relationship with Samantha for around a year and lived nearby, was arrested in a bedroom at the property.

Keeley remains in hospital, although her injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Trial provisionally listed for next year

Dore, of Askew Road, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wandsworth Prison and spoke to confirm his identity.

Judge Simon Mayo KC set a timetable for the case, with a plea hearing listed for November 9 and a provisional three-week trial due to begin on May 17 next year.

Dore was remanded in custody.

The case remains before the courts.