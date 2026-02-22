Watch Live
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

  A man has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing in Walthamstow. Eugeniu...

Published: 6:41 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 6:41 pm February 22, 2026

 

A man has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing in Walthamstow. Eugeniu Neamtu, 58, of Westbury Road, was arrested and is set to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 February.

Victim Dies at Scene After Stabbing

Police rushed to Westbury Road at 8:59pm on Friday, 20 February, after reports of a stabbing. Officers and paramedics found a man in his 60s with fatal stab wounds to his chest. Despite desperate efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are currently informing his next of kin.

Four Arrested, One Charged

  • Four men were arrested – two in their 20s and two in their 50s – on suspicion of murder.
  • Neamtu, 58, was charged with murder.
  • The other three suspects were later released with no further action.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation. Detectives urge anyone who saw what happened or has information to come forward.

Call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 7109/20FEB. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topics :Knife Crime

