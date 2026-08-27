Urgent witness appeal after 13-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on train

British Transport Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted twice on board a train travelling through the West Midlands.

The incident happened on Friday, May 24, aboard the 8.09pm London Euston to Wolverhampton service, shortly after it departed Coventry at around 9.15pm.

Police said the girl was sitting at a table in Coach U when a man sat next to her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man is then alleged to have followed the teenager to an on-board toilet, where police say a second sexual assault took place.

The service arrived at Wolverhampton at around 10.06pm.

Man arrested as detectives investigate

A man in his 30s was arrested on May 28 on suspicion of sexual assault by penetration.

He has since been released on bail with conditions while British Transport Police detectives continue their investigation, including reviewing CCTV and gathering evidence from the journey.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from passengers who were travelling in Coach U, anyone who saw the man interacting with the girl, or anybody who noticed suspicious behaviour during the journey.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone footage or other information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 785 of 24 May.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.