FIRST PICTURE Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed fatally outside a mosque on Oldbury Road, Smethwick on Friday...

Published: 1:14 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 1:14 am February 23, 2026

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed fatally outside a mosque on Oldbury Road, Smethwick on Friday night, sparking a major murder probe by West Midlands Police. The shocking attack unfolded amid Ramadan celebrations and left two other young men injured but alive.

Police Launch Manhunt for Knifemen in Smethwick Slaying

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency efforts. Two men, aged 19 and 22, were hurt in the stabbing and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We’re working to establish the full circumstances and who was involved. We’re reviewing CCTV and carrying out enquiries in the area.”

Officers urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam or mobile footage to come forward, quoting log number 4896 of 20 February. Anonymous tips can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Not Being Treated as Religious or Racial Attack—For Now

Although the stabbing happened outside a mosque during Ramadan, police said it is not currently classed as a religious or racial hate crime. This early call raises questions given the location and timing.

West Midlands Police added: “We understand how deeply distressing and concerning this incident is, and we will have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to the community.”

Forensics and CCTV Hunt to Crack Case

Detectives are scouring CCTV from the mosque, nearby shops, and homes to piece together what led to the fatal stabbing. Witness statements and forensic work at the scene are ongoing.

The two injured young men’s survival offers hope for key evidence identifying the attackers.

The murder investigation continues in full swing with arrests expected as more evidence emerges.

