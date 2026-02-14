Residents and travellers near St George’s Place in Canterbury are still being urged to keep windows and doors shut after a major fire broke out at an abandoned building.

Massive Fire Response Underway

Firefighters have deployed 15 fire engines and two height vehicles to tackle the blaze. Crews in breathing apparatus are using powerful hose reel jets to douse the flames. Large fans are also operating to ventilate the smoke-filled building.

The Volunteer Response Team is on-site, providing welfare support to the hardworking crews battling the inferno.

Road Closures and Ongoing Warnings

A nearby road remains closed, causing heavier traffic in the area. Locals are reminded to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed to avoid smoke inhalation.

“Please share this information with loved ones in the area who may not have internet access,” fire officials urged.

The fire service continues to make steady progress, but residents should stay alert for further updates.