A massive fire has erupted at a derelict building on St George’s Place, Canterbury, sending thick smoke billowing across the area.

Ten Fire Engines Battle Fierce Flames

At 2:03pm on Saturday, 14 February 2026, crews scrambled with 10 fire engines to tackle the raging inferno. Firefighters are urging locals to close all windows and doors immediately to keep smoke out.

Road Closures Spark Traffic Chaos

The blaze has forced a nearby road closure, causing heavy delays for commuters.

Drivers are warned to expect long hold-ups when passing through St Georges Place.

Officials have stressed the importance of spreading the word, especially to those without internet access. “Please tell friends and neighbours to stay indoors and keep safe,” they said.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “Crews are advising people living or travelling near St George’s Place in Canterbury to please close windows and doors due to smoke coming from a fire at a derelict building.

“A road nearby is also closed, so please expect heavier traffic than usual.

“Please share this information with any loved ones in the area who may be affected but do not have access to the internet.”

Police have blocked part of the road at the junction of St George’s Place and Lower Chantry Lane.