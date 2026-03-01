Watch Live
SAVAGE SEX ATTACK Miami Teens Slammed with Adult Charges in Horrific Attack on 12-Year-Old Girl

Three Miami boys have been charged as adults after a savage sexual assault on a...

Published: 12:32 am March 1, 2026
Updated: 12:32 am March 1, 2026

Three Miami boys have been charged as adults after a savage sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl rocked the city last summer. Nelson Nunez, 13, Jusiah Jones, 12, and Xavier Tyson, 15, now face multiple felony counts following a grand jury’s decision to try them in adult court.

Brutal Attack in Community Garden

The harrowing assault took place on June 18, 2025, at The Green Haven Project community garden in the Overtown neighbourhood, near Frederick Douglass Elementary School. The trio was initially arrested on juvenile charges but was swiftly upgraded to adult status.

Miami police say the young victim was leaving a friend’s house when Nunez allegedly grabbed her and dragged her to a nearby couch inside the garden. Jones and Tyson reportedly held her limbs, preventing escape as the assault unfolded.

Chilling Details Emerged from Witnesses

A woman who heard the commotion stepped in after the attack. She had her son call a witness and partially recorded their conversation, which was handed over to the police. The witness described Tyson pulling down the girl’s clothes as she begged him to stop, while holding her hands firmly.

The nightmare lasted about 30 minutes. When the girl screamed for help, Jones shoved rocks into her mouth to silence her. The attack finally stopped when the victim’s father called her name, prompting the boys to flee.

Multiple Felony Charges and No Bail

  • Jones and Nunez face sexual battery and false imprisonment charges, with Nunez also charged with kidnapping.
  • Tyson is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, plus false imprisonment.
  • All three boys were booked into Metrowest Detention Centre; Jones and Nunez remain held without bond.

A fourth boy was present but did not participate in the assault. Witnesses say he didn’t intervene out of fear of being attacked himself.

Miami Police confirm the case’s shift to adult court underlines the extreme violence involved and Florida’s tough laws allowing juvenile offenders to face adult prosecution in serious cases.

