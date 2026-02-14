Officers are appealing for assistance to locate a missing girl from Sittingbourne. Taylor-Louise Penfold, 16, was last seen in the Milton Regis area shortly before 9am on Saturday 14 February 2026.

She is described as 5ft, of slim build, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. Taylor-Louise was wearing a black Zavetti three-quarter length coat, a brown Superdry jumper, black Nike pro leggings, white socks and black trainers.

There are concerns for Taylor-Louise’s welfare, and officers are urging anyone with critical information regarding her whereabouts to call 999, quoting reference 14-0326. For all other information, please contact us via live chat on our website or by dialling 101.