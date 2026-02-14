Kent Police are desperate to find Shelly Gowers, 39, who disappeared from New Road, Chatham on the evening of Friday, 13 February 2026. She was last spotted at 6.46pm.

What She Was Wearing

Light brown coat

Short white dress

Black boots

Shelly is 5ft 4in tall, slim, with brown hair that may have been tied back in a ponytail.

Police Concerned for Her Safety

Officers fear for Shelly’s well-being and urgently ask anyone with information to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 13-1396. You can also provide tips via live chat on the Kent Police website or by calling 101.