In a thrilling early hours drama, PD Arlo has smashed his debut arrest in his new firearms unit role!

Woman’s 999 Call Sparks Armed Stand-Off

Friday morning kicked off with a chilling 999 call from a woman claiming a family member was threatening her with a gun inside her home. Firearms officers raced to the scene—only for the suspect to fire what is now believed to be an air rifle toward them.

Three-Hour Stand-Off Ends With Canine Courage

Despite the flashing danger, officers safely rescued the terrified woman. A tense three-hour siege followed until the suspect re-emerged still aggressive—and armed with bricks and wood. That’s when PD Arlo stepped up.

In seconds, Arlo had the man pinned and arrested on multiple charges: firearms offences, threats to kill, criminal damage, and burglary.

More Than Just Sniffing Suspects: Police Dogs Join Firearms Ops

People often forget police dogs aren’t just for sniffing out missing persons or giving chase. Some, like Arlo, are specially trained to operate alongside firearms units, combining razor-sharp discipline and control to safely detain dangerous suspects without disrupting delicate police tactics.

On a day when love is everywhere, let’s salute the fierce loyalty, bravery, and teamwork of police dogs and their handlers—true heroes behind the scenes!