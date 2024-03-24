Armed Police Apprehends Suspected Gunman in Brighton

A tense moment unfolded in the heart of Brighton Monday, as Armed police responded to reports of a man brandishing a suspected firearm. The incident, occurring at around 12:30 PM on Beaconsfield Road, prompted immediate police action, tracing the suspect to London Road where he was apprehended.
The individual in question, a 54-year-old Brighton resident, was arrested under suspicion of possessing a firearm or an imitation firearm with the intent to instil fear or incite violence. Sussex Police have confirmed the recovery of an imitation firearm from the scene, alleviating concerns of any immediate threat to public safety.
The suspect currently remains in custody, with investigations ongoing.
Read more on www.Sussex.News