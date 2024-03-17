Technical Glitches Hit Sainsbury’s, Tesco Disrupting Online Orders

Sussex shoppers faced frustration today as both Sainsbury’s and Tesco encountered technical issues, leading to the cancellation of numerous online orders. Sainsbury’s attributed the problem to an overnight software update error, affecting contactless payments and online deliveries. While assuring customers of their efforts to rectify the issue, Sainsbury’s spokesperson apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Despite the challenges, all Sainsbury’s stores remain open, with the majority of chip and pin transactions unaffected. However, the subsidiary Argos also experienced issues, impacting online orders and in-store collections. Meanwhile, Tesco joined the fray, acknowledging its own technical difficulties, resulting in the cancellation of several online orders scheduled for delivery today.

In response to the disruptions, both supermarket chains promised affected customers prompt resolution and offered options to reorder without charge. Residents took to social media platforms to voice their concerns, with one Crawley resident reporting Sainsbury’s inability to accept card payments, while another in Newhaven noted the necessity of cash transactions due to malfunctioning card readers, affecting Apple/Google Pay as well as debit and credit cards.

While the situation is being addressed, customers are advised to monitor their emails for updates on affected orders