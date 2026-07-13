Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum seeker who knocked woman unconscious evaded arrest for 10 weeks despite three warrants

Asylum seeker who knocked woman unconscious evaded arrest for 10 weeks despite three warrants

An asylum seeker who knocked a young woman unconscious outside a Bournemouth nightclub remained at large for more than 10 weeks despite being wanted on three arrest warrants, a court has heard. Abdoela Berhan, 35, an Eritrean national, was eventually arrested after inadvertently handing himself in when he attended a courthouse that had closed for building work. Southampton Magistrates’ Court heard Berhan had failed to attend three separate court hearings before disappearing from the radar of authorities. He was eventually arrested on 2 July after travelling from Warwick, where he had been relocated to another asylum hotel, to Poole Magistrates’ Court believing he was due to answer bail. Finding the court closed, he attended a nearby police station, where officers arrested him after checks revealed three outstanding warrants.

Woman left unconscious

Berhan was found guilty of assaulting Cleo Lake, who was 20 at the time of the attack, after punching her outside Cameo nightclub in Bournemouth. The court heard Miss Lake and two friends had left the nightclub and stopped to get food when Berhan approached the group. After allegedly making the women feel uncomfortable and attempting to put his arm around one of them, Miss Lake told him to leave them alone. Prosecutors said Berhan became aggressive, swore at her and invaded her personal space. When she pushed him away, he responded by punching her once in the face, knocking her unconscious before fleeing the scene. Miss Lake suffered a broken nose and a black eye. Berhan later claimed he had acted in self-defence.

Previous violent offences

The assault came just a week after Berhan had been convicted of another violent attack. He admitted spitting at and kicking Subway employee Sahjan Chowdhury after being asked to leave the restaurant. CCTV footage captured the incident, and Berhan was later identified after returning to the same branch as a Just Eat delivery driver. The court also heard that while living in Bournemouth, Berhan was arrested after refusing to comply with a police dispersal order outside another nightclub. Officers reportedly used Google Translate to explain the notice, but Berhan allegedly responded that he “didn’t care” before tearing it up. He was also arrested for criminal damage after allegedly spitting inside a police van. Three days later, he admitted smashing a window in his room at the Britannia Hotel, although he claimed he had accidentally cracked it after waking from a nightmare.

Mother criticises police

Cleo Lake’s mother, Helen O’Brien, criticised the handling of the case after hearing Berhan had managed to avoid arrest for more than two months. She said:

“I find it absolutely ridiculous that the police would know where he is, but the courts don’t, and that information isn’t being filtered through to the relevant people.

“It seems like they do not care that people like him are committing these offences, that there are warrants for his arrest, that he beat Cleo up and left her for dead.

“I’m happy he’s been caught, and Cleo can hopefully move on, but I’m so disappointed in our police forces. It’s crazy the amount of time it has taken. How many other offences could he have committed since then?”

She added that police “need to have a better awareness of where these people are and keep better track of them.”

Police enquiries

The court heard Berhan had been moved from Bournemouth to accommodation in Warwick in January. After the first arrest warrant was issued on 23 April, Dorset Police visited his last known address at the Britannia Hotel but were informed he no longer lived there. Officers then made enquiries with partner agencies and other police forces but were unable to locate him until he effectively handed himself in on 2 July. Berhan has admitted multiple offences, including criminal damage, assaults and three counts of failing to surrender to court bail. District Judge Orla Austin told the court he was “almost certainly” facing an immediate prison sentence but ordered probation reports before sentencing later this month. Defending, Guy Gosheron said Berhan believed he was due to answer bail when he travelled back to Dorset from Warwick. A spokesperson for Dorset Police said officers had carried out arrest enquiries following the first warrant and continued to liaise with partner agencies and police forces after learning Berhan had moved from his previous address. Berhan has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing later this month.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

Sorting Pin-Up Providers to Find the Slot or Live Table That Fits You

UK News
Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

CLUB ATTACK Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Exeter nightclub assault

UK News
Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

HOUSE BLAZE Residents told to keep windows shut as major house fire tackled by crews from four counties

UK News
Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

POLICE PRAISED Thief jailed just two days after targeting 11 vehicles in Ashford

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

US NATIONAL CHARGED California man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in M4 roundabout crash

UK News
Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

TAXI PREDATOR Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

UK News
Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

DOG RESCUE Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

UK News
Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

TAXI RAPIST Taxi driver jailed after raping vulnerable passenger he drove home in Manchester

UK News
A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

UK News
Asylum seeker who knocked woman unconscious evaded arrest for 10 weeks despite three warrants

MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum seeker who knocked woman unconscious evaded arrest for 10 weeks despite three warrants

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

CHILD RAPIST Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

UK News
Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

Sheffield paedophile jailed for 15 years after raping girl under 13

UK News
Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

FATAL COLLISION Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

UK News
Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

Cyclist dies nine days after collision with van in Atworth

UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

TERROR ARREST Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Counter-terror police take over investigation into death of Ann Widdecombe

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

CORONER VERDICT Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

UK News
Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

Bookmakers contributed to Croydon man’s suicide, coroner rules

UK News
Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

HGV OVERTURNED Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

UK News
Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

Lorry overturns at A23 Patcham Interchange causing major traffic delays

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

BLUETONGUE ALERT First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

First bluetongue case of summer confirmed as farmers urged to remain vigilant

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

TRIAL BEGINS Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

UK News
Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

UK News

HACKNEY MURDER Man dies after broad daylight stabbing near school as murder investigation launched

UK News

Man dies after broad daylight stabbing near school as murder investigation launched

UK News
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

POLICE CRACKDOWN Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

Antisocial behaviour crackdown delivers positive results across Thanet’s coastal towns

UK News
Watch Live