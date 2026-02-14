Police in Bath are on the lookout for a man who may hold the key to solving an assault in the city centre.

Attack Details

The incident happened on Thursday, 18 December last year, around 3.10am. A man in his forties was punched in Pultney Weir, Grand Parade, leaving him with a fractured jaw. He had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Who Are They Looking For?

Black man

Wearing all black clothing

Black braided hair

Officers believe this man may have information that could crack the case wide open.

Speak Up Now

If you recognise the suspect or know anything about the attack, ring 101 immediately. Quote reference number 5225354551 when you call.