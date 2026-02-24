Watch Live
NO MEMORY Brandy-fuelled Samurai Sword Chaos Lands Man in Jail

Jan Dziedzic wreaked havoc after getting drunk on brandy while making a Christmas cake at...

Published: 6:38 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 6:38 pm February 24, 2026

Jan Dziedzic wreaked havoc after getting drunk on brandy while making a Christmas cake at his flat in Clydesdale Way, Belvedere, last November 11. The 36-year-old had no memory of the night—but CCTV showed him bloodied and wildly banging on his neighbour’s door, brandishing a long samurai sword.

Japanese Culture Enthusiast Jailed for Samurai Mayhem

The self-confessed Japanese culture fan pleaded guilty to affray, criminal damage, and carrying a bladed weapon in public. On Monday (Feb 23), he was sentenced to one year behind bars.

Judge Ruth Downing said: “I was troubled enough by your behaviour to have no choice but to send you to prison.”

Distressed Neighbour Traumatised by Sword-Wielding Intruder

The court heard Dziedzic and his neighbour were at best on speaking terms when he stormed her door armed with the sword, covered in blood.

“You were covered in blood and no doubt to your neighbours, decent human beings, this was an alarming sight,”

Judge Downing added, “Your neighbour suffered genuine distress. Why should she have to go through that?”

Mortified Dziedzic Faces Six Months Behind Bars

Dziedzic said he was mortified and shocked when shown the footage of his drunken rampage. He must serve at least six months before being released on licence.

The judge urged him to seek help upon release to get to the root of the shocking “mayhem” he caused that night.

