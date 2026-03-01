Robert Easom, 57, was slammed with a 20-year prison sentence yesterday (27 February) after a vicious assault left his partner, Trudi Burgess, paralysed for life. This wasn’t an isolated attack. It was the grim finale to years of relentless abuse, control, and violence.

Trudi’s Heartbreaking Testimony: Life Destroyed by Abuse

“This crime has taken away everything I built, planned for and enjoyed,” Trudi told the court. “It has robbed me of my health, independence, career, freedom and peace of mind. Each day is a physical, emotional and mental battle. This injury is permanent. I will never get back the life I had. “I live with constant pain, heartbreak and limitations. My children and granddaughter lost the mother and grandmother they once had. I am left learning to live a life I didn’t choose – one I wouldn’t wish on anyone. “Robert has a true Jekyll and Hyde personality. One moment loving and attentive, the next a terrifying monster – restraining me, dragging me around, screaming threats. I am living proof of the devastating effects of his uncontrolled anger.”

Family Speaks Out: Trauma Ripples Through Loved Ones

Trudi’s daughter spoke emotionally about the lasting impact: “The events of February have changed my family forever. What happened to my mum caused deep trauma to my children and me. It’s with us every day.” She described the crushing loss of normal family life and constant grief over what was stolen.

Trudi’s son added, “The assault didn’t just injure my mum – it dismantled her independence and our entire family life. This pain will stay with us for life.”

Eight Years of Horror: The Abuse Behind Closed Doors

Easom’s eight-year reign of terror included verbal, physical, and emotional abuse. Trudi documented the nightmare in phone notes. The “low-level events” she endured became daily routine – from forced cleaning and shouting matches to dangerous driving and violent attacks.

During a trip to York, Easom dragged Trudi around a bathroom, threatening, “Don’t push or I’ll give you a war.”

In 2019, he grabbed her wine, slammed fridge doors and dragged her upstairs by the head, banging her against every step.

By 2021, he strangled her with a sheet, later claiming he was “just trying to teach her a lesson.”

Despite her desperate attempts to break free, Easom’s manipulation shattered Trudi’s self-esteem, trapping her in a cycle of fear and control.

Final Attack: Paralysed for Life After Rejecting Easom

The nightmare climaxed on 17 February 2025, when Trudi told Easom she was leaving. His rage exploded into a savage attack that severed her spinal cord. She’s needed specialist care ever since.

Easom’s pathetic cover-up claimed she had fallen out of bed. But a trial at Preston Crown Court exposed the truth.

Found guilty of Section 18 assault and coercive control, Easom was sentenced to 16 years behind bars plus a four-year extended licence period. Justice served – but Trudi’s battle for recovery continues.

More news from Over