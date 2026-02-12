Watch Live
PREDATORY OFFENDER Former Birmingham Mosque Worker Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Boys as Young as Nine

Published: 5:24 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 5:24 am February 12, 2026

 

Groomed with Sweets and Gadgets

Said Daauud, once an agency IT support worker at a Birmingham mosque, has been locked up for a horrifying campaign of sexual abuse. He preyed on five boys, the youngest only nine years old, winning their trust by showering them with sweets, AirPods, computer games, and mobile phones.

Trusted Mosque Regular Turned Predator

Though Daauud stopped working at the mosque in February 2022, he continued to attend and was a familiar face in the congregation. Despite this, he used his position to groom and abuse vulnerable boys, with the oldest victim just 14 years old.

16 Years Behind Bars for Sickening Crimes

Following a thorough investigation and trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Daauud was found guilty of one rape, nine sexual assaults, and four counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. On 6 February, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Long-Term Safeguards Ordered

Judges also handed Daauud a five-year licence period after release, an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, and restraining orders protecting each of his victims. The mosque has not been named due to legal reasons.

