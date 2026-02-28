Watch Live
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND Human Remains Found on Ben Nevis: Mystery of Missing Walker Deepens

Human remains have been uncovered on the south side of Ben Nevis, reigniting the search...

Published: 11:18 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 11:18 pm February 28, 2026

Human remains have been uncovered on the south side of Ben Nevis, reigniting the search for a walker who vanished three years ago.

Harvey Christian Went Missing in 2023

Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was last seen believed to be on Ben Nevis back in January 2023. Rescue teams, including mountain rescue, coastguard helicopters, and search dogs, combed the area under tough conditions at the time.

Police Confirm Discovery and Next Steps

Police Scotland said:

“Around 11.50am on Saturday, 28 February, human remains were found on the south side of Ben Nevis.

“The remains have yet to be formally identified, but the family of Harvey Christian, reported missing from the Fort William area in January 2023, has been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Harvey’s disappearance sparked a huge search effort, and this grim discovery brings some overdue answers to his family and local community, who have lived with uncertainty for years.

