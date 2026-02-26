Watch Live
LOCKDOWN Knife Attack Sparks Early Morning Chaos in Sydenham

Police have slammed a cordon around Kent House Road in Sydenham after a man in...

Published: 10:51 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 7:52 pm February 26, 2026

Police have slammed a cordon around Kent House Road in Sydenham after a man in his 50s was found knifed and fighting for his life.

Knife Attack Sparks Early Morning Chaos

Officers were rushed to the scene at 2:10am today (February 26) following reports that a man had suffered serious injuries. When they arrived, the victim was found with a knife wound and was immediately rushed to hospital. He remains in a life-threatening condition.

Sydenham Road Shut as Forensics Hunt Clues

A large section of Kent House Road is currently sealed off with police tape stretching between lamp posts and traffic lights. A blue forensics tent stands inside the cordon as detectives comb the area for evidence.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Met confirmed: “No arrests have been made at this stage. Detectives have launched an investigation and enquiries continue.”

If you saw anything or have information, call police on 101 quoting CAD 526/26FEB, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

