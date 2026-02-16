Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dies Aged 95

Hollywood mourns as acting titan Robert Duvall has passed away peacefully at home, his wife Luciana revealed on Facebook. The San Diego-born star died aged 95, closing a monumental seven-decade career that earned him an Oscar and six more nominations.

From Boo Radley to Hollywood Icon

Duvall’s career kicked off in 1962 with his debut as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird. Over the years, he built an extraordinary film legacy, starring in classics like The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and his final film, 2022’s Hustle. His wife hailed him as “one of the greatest actors of our time.”

Oscar-Winning Roles & Unforgettable Performances

The actor won Best Actor Oscars for his role as an alcoholic former country star in Tender Mercies (1983). His knack for portraying flawed and complex characters was unrivalled.

The Godfather (1972): Played Tom Hagen, stealing scenes alongside Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.

Apocalypse Now (1979): Cemented his place among cinema's heavyweights.

(1979): Cemented his place among cinema’s heavyweights. The Apostle (1997): Duvall wrote, directed, and starred, showcasing his multifaceted talent.

Other Oscar-nominated hits included The Great Santini, A Civil Action, and The Judge.

Wife’s Heartfelt Tribute

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything,” Luciana wrote. “His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.” “For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.”

A Career Spanning Genres and Generations

Duvall’s early TV gigs included appearances on The Defenders and Playhouse 90. His first films, like Bullitt and True Grit, hinted at his star power.

Throughout his career, he showed incredible range—from crime dramas like The Outfit and action flicks like Jack Reacher to heartfelt dramas such as Crazy Heart and Get Low. Duvall also took the director’s chair for The Apostle and Open Range.

End of an Era

Luciana closed her tribute by thanking fans for their support and privacy during this tough time. Robert Duvall’s death signals the loss of a true Hollywood legend—a star who defined generations with his dedication and unforgettable performances. His influence will live on in the countless actors inspired by his craft.