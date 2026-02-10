Man Dies in Horror Rainham Crash – Police Hunt Witnesses

Police are hunting witnesses after a fatal crash in Rainham left a man dead. The tragic smash happened at around 7:45pm on Thursday, 2 October, at the A1306 junction with Launders Lane.

Fatal Collision Involving Blue Peugeot

The incident involved a single vehicle – a blue 2008 Peugeot 207. Officers launched a full search of the area, deploying specialist dogs and a police helicopter, but initially found no trace of the driver. The car was recovered for investigation.

Body Discovered During Search

On Saturday, 18 October, Met Police officers found the body of a man on Launders Lane. This followed a missing person report from Essex Police on 16 October. The victim was identified as 47-year-old Garry Peterson from Canvey Island, confirmed to have been involved in the collision.

Police Plea for Dashcam Footage and Eyewitnesses

Detective Constable Fayyadh Alwi of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers are supporting Mr Peterson’s family during this difficult time. Our investigation continues and we urge anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.”

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 7538/2Oct25 or report online at www.met.police.uk/report.