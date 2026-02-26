Watch Live
FIGHT FOR LIFE Man in His 50s Stabbed in Upper Sydenham

A man in his 50s was found with serious knife injuries in Kent House Road...

Published: 2:41 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 2:41 pm February 26, 2026

A man in his 50s was found with serious knife injuries in Kent House Road at 2:10am today (February 26).

Rushed to Hospital with Life-Threatening Wounds

He was quickly taken to the hospital by paramedics and remains in a critical, life-threatening condition.

No Arrests Yet as Police Investigate

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“Police were called to Kent House Road, Upper Sydenham, by the London Ambulance Service at 02:10hrs on Thursday, 26 February to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries.

“Officers attended with paramedics and found a man in his 50s with a knife wound. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“Detectives have launched an investigation. Their enquiries continue and no arrests have been made at this stage.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting CAD 526/26FEB, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Help bring justice to the victim.

Topics :Ambulance Service

