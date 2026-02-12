Watch Live
NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

Thames Valley Police are hunting Arber Spata, 22, following a savage assault outside two Cowley...

Published: 4:24 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 4:24 am February 12, 2026

Thames Valley Police are hunting Arber Spata, 22, following a savage assault outside two Cowley Road cafés in Oxford. The attack left one victim with serious injuries, including a fractured jaw and broken teeth.

New Year’s Morning Horror

Around 4.30am on New Year’s Day, Spata, along with a group, targeted two men in their twenties outside Café Baba and Bodrum. One victim was viciously punched, pulled to the ground, and kicked while curled up, suffering multiple facial wounds. The attackers fled the scene.

Who Is Arber Spata?

  • Aged 22
  • About 6ft 2ins tall
  • Proportionate build
  • Frequently seen on Cowley Road

Police Seek More Witnesses

Officers have already arrested two suspects; one has been charged, and the other is on bail until 10 April. Police now want to identify three other men who might have crucial information.

“If you know where Spata is, have seen him, recognise any of the unidentified men, or if any of them are you, please contact us,” Thames Valley Police said.

Anyone with information should call 101, visit a police station, or report online, quoting reference number 43260000325.

