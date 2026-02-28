Nottinghamshire Police have arrested five suspects after a terrifying armed raid on a house in Kimberley.

Armed Thugs Smash In for Luxury Haul

Just before 7.40pm on Thursday 4 December 2025, several masked men in dark clothes forced their way into a Knowle Road home. Armed with a sledgehammer and pickaxe, they ransacked the property, making off with high-value watches and designer handbags.

Victim Brutally Attacked and Held Hostage

A male homeowner confronted the gang but was brutally hit on the back and knee with the sledgehammer. The thugs pinned him to a sofa and demanded valuables and safe access. Under threat, he was forced to open the safe, filling a sack with luxury watches. Meanwhile, his wife was dragged upstairs by other gang members and forced to reveal more watch stashes. The raiders also stole many of her designer bags.

Five Suspects Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Four men, aged 18, 21, 23, and 24, plus one 33-year-old woman, were arrested.

The 18-year-old man faces charges including robbery and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The 21 and 23-year-olds are held on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

The 24-year-old is suspected of burglary.

The 33-year-old woman is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of cocaine.

All five have been released on conditional bail. Police continue their inquiries into the violent home invasion.

More news from Kimberley