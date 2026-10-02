Mother-of-two found dead in sea off Alderney as murder investigation continue

A murder investigation is continuing after a 34-year-old mother-of-two was found dead in the sea at the base of cliffs on Alderney.

Hannah Benfield was recovered from the water near the western end of the Channel Island following an overnight search and rescue operation.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Hannah’s death or how she came to be in the water.

Overnight search launched

Emergency services were called shortly after 11pm on Sunday following concerns about an incident near cliffs known locally as The Guns.

Police and rescue teams began searching the area, with Channel Islands Air Search reporting that a person had been spotted in the water at the base of the cliffs at around 4.28am on Monday.

A joint rescue operation was launched and Hannah was recovered from the sea but pronounced dead.

Her identity was subsequently released with the agreement of her family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

Man arrested in murder investigation

A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He initially received medical treatment at hospital on Alderney before being taken into police custody.

Police have said they are not currently looking for any other suspects and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider community.

No detailed account of what happened before Hannah entered the water has yet been released.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Detectives are attempting to establish Hannah’s movements and the events leading up to the emergency response.

Police are particularly seeking dashcam footage from motorists who travelled along Rue De Longis and other areas in western Alderney between approximately 7.30pm and 11pm on Sunday.

Investigators are examining witness accounts, footage and evidence recovered as they build a timeline of events.

The circumstances surrounding Hannah’s death remain under investigation.

Hannah’s family has asked for privacy while they grieve.