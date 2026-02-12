Police want to track down a brave woman who helped a victim during a terrifying sexual assault in Plymouth last September.

Attack on New George Street

At around 3am on 12 September 2025, a woman was walking along New George Street when a white male in his early 20s approached her. The man, who had tattoos on his forearms and wore a black puffa jacket, started chatting before suddenly trying to pull her top down.

He then dragged her to the ground and covered her mouth with his hand. The victim’s scream caught the attention of a passerby — a courageous woman who scared the attacker off.

Who is Sophia?

This witness, called Sophia, was in her 20s and told the victim she had just finished work. She gave the victim her jacket and escorted her safely home.

Police launched an investigation after the assault was reported on 26 January and are desperate to speak to Sophia as part of their enquiries.

How to Contact the Police

If you know who Sophia is, or if you are her, call 101 immediately.

Quote reference number 50260021188 when contacting the police via phone or their website.

Help bring justice for the victim — your information could be vital.