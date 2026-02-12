A rapist has been locked up after his 15-year-old victim used a clever TikTok trick to call for help — by ordering a pizza. The girl, inspired by a viral TikTok where a sexual assault victim phoned police requesting a pizza, managed to alert officers without raising suspicion.

Police Recognise Secret SOS

West Midlands Police call handlers quickly caught on to the girl’s coded plea for help. They asked her yes or no questions to confirm what was happening and her exact location. Using details from the call, officers found the teenager abandoned by the roadside in Druids Heath.

Perpetrator Posed as Teen

Abdul Kahar, 41, from Alum Rock, initially groomed the girl on Snapchat in June 2025, pretending to be a 17-year-old named “Jay.” The pair met in July, when Kahar gave the girl alcohol before attacking her in his vehicle. After the assault, the brave teen called 999 and provided Kahar’s car registration number.

Justice Served at Birmingham Crown Court

Kahar was arrested at his home and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for rape and sexual assault.