Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ONLINE PREDATOR Rapist jailed for eight years after attacking woman he met online in her own home

Rapist jailed for eight years after attacking woman he met online in her own home

A man who raped and sexually assaulted a woman he met online after gaining her trust has been jailed for eight years.

Carl Thomson, 55, now of Portishead, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, October 2, after being convicted of rape, sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

Thomson was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Met victim online

The court heard Thomson, who was living in Paignton at the time, met the woman online in March 2023.

In early April, the pair went for a walk and later had dinner as the woman showed Thomson around the local area.

Police said messages Thomson subsequently sent to her became sexualised.

On April 13, 2023, Thomson went to the woman’s home, where he raped and sexually assaulted her.

The woman later told police she had been forced to comply with his advances because she feared for her safety.

She reported what had happened five days later, on April 18, and Thomson was arrested at Bristol Airport.

During police interview, Thomson maintained that the sexual contact had been consensual.

The victim suffered ‘significant psychological harm’

Sentencing Thomson, HHJ Patrick told him the woman had shown him kindness but that he had interpreted this as sexual and forced himself upon her.

The judge said Thomson’s offending had caused the victim significant psychological harm.

Detective Constable Tia Smallridge, the officer in the case, welcomed the sentence.

She said: “Thomson is a sexual predator who gained the trust of his victim before betraying it in the most horrific way.

“He abused the victim’s kindness and subjected her to a prolonged and sustained attack in a place where she should have been safe from harm.

“He continued to deny his offending, meaning the victim had to give evidence at court.”

DC Smallridge thanked the woman for reporting the attack and remaining engaged with the investigation and court proceedings.

She added: “We hope she is now able to feel some form of closure and begin to move on with her life.”

Police urged anyone who has experienced sexual offending to report it, regardless of how long ago it happened. Anyone in immediate danger should call 999.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Nottinghamshire Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over domestic abuse response

GROSS MISCONDUCT Two Nottinghamshire Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over domestic abuse response

Court News, UK News
Knife recovered after reported robbery in Bradford

KNIFE RECOVERED Knife recovered after reported robbery in Bradford

Crime, UK News
Convicted murderer in hotel stand-off with Manchester council over wheelchair-accessible housing

CONVICTED MURDERER Convicted murderer in hotel stand-off with Manchester council over wheelchair-accessible housing

UK News
Met asks coroner not to resume Chris Kaba inquest as family demands further answers

MORE ANSWERS Met asks coroner not to resume Chris Kaba inquest as family demands further answers

Court News, UK News
Burglars smash through brick wall and steal more than 100 tools from Tonbridge-area business

MANHUNT Burglars smash through brick wall and steal more than 100 tools from Tonbridge-area business

UK News
Man arrested after reported machete attack leaves victim injured in Bournemouth

MACHETE ATTACK Man arrested after reported machete attack leaves victim injured in Bournemouth

Crime, UK News
Woman in her 70s fighting for life after A350 Lacock collision as van driver arrested

DRIVER ARRESTED Woman in her 70s fighting for life after A350 Lacock collision as van driver arrested

Crime, UK News

Burglar jailed for 18 years after great-grandfather dies following Hackney break-in

Court News, Crime, UK News
Woman in her 20s dies after fall from Elephant and Castle tower block where family died months earlier

Woman in her 20s dies after fall from Elephant and Castle tower block where family died months earlier

Breaking News, UK News
Five arrested after man left critically ill following disturbance in Horsforth

POLICE APPEAL Five arrested after man left critically ill following disturbance in Horsforth

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

BABY NAMED Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

Court News, Crime, UK News
Bradford drug dealer caught after police find selfies on phone linked to heroin and crack cocaine supply

DEALER NABBED Bradford drug dealer caught after police find selfies on phone linked to heroin and crack cocaine supply

Court News, Crime, UK News
People smuggling gang leader jailed over Channel disaster that killed 27 migrants

PEOPLE SMUGGLER People smuggling gang leader jailed over Channel disaster that killed 27 migrants

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Leon from Wantage

FIND LEON Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Leon from Wantage

Missing Persons, UK News
17 crew airlifted to safety after fishing vessel runs aground at Old Man of Hoy

17 crew airlifted to safety after fishing vessel runs aground at Old Man of Hoy

UK News
16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

FIGHTING FOR LIFE 16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Educating Cardiff teacher admits sexually assaulting 17-year-old after changing plea during trial

TV TEACHER Educating Cardiff teacher admits sexually assaulting 17-year-old after changing plea during trial

Court News, UK News
Sixth man arrested in RAF Fairford terror investigation as unanswered 999 call claims emerge

US BASE NEW ARREST Sixth man arrested in RAF Fairford terror investigation as unanswered 999 call claims emerge

Crime, UK News
Rapist jailed for 14 years after stabbing woman and threatening to kill her in Bagshot

RAPIST JAILED Rapist jailed for 14 years after stabbing woman and threatening to kill her in Bagshot

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live