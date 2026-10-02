Rapist jailed for eight years after attacking woman he met online in her own home

A man who raped and sexually assaulted a woman he met online after gaining her trust has been jailed for eight years.

Carl Thomson, 55, now of Portishead, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, October 2, after being convicted of rape, sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

Thomson was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Met victim online

The court heard Thomson, who was living in Paignton at the time, met the woman online in March 2023.

In early April, the pair went for a walk and later had dinner as the woman showed Thomson around the local area.

Police said messages Thomson subsequently sent to her became sexualised.

On April 13, 2023, Thomson went to the woman’s home, where he raped and sexually assaulted her.

The woman later told police she had been forced to comply with his advances because she feared for her safety.

She reported what had happened five days later, on April 18, and Thomson was arrested at Bristol Airport.

During police interview, Thomson maintained that the sexual contact had been consensual.

The victim suffered ‘significant psychological harm’

Sentencing Thomson, HHJ Patrick told him the woman had shown him kindness but that he had interpreted this as sexual and forced himself upon her.

The judge said Thomson’s offending had caused the victim significant psychological harm.

Detective Constable Tia Smallridge, the officer in the case, welcomed the sentence.

She said: “Thomson is a sexual predator who gained the trust of his victim before betraying it in the most horrific way.

“He abused the victim’s kindness and subjected her to a prolonged and sustained attack in a place where she should have been safe from harm.

“He continued to deny his offending, meaning the victim had to give evidence at court.”

DC Smallridge thanked the woman for reporting the attack and remaining engaged with the investigation and court proceedings.

She added: “We hope she is now able to feel some form of closure and begin to move on with her life.”

Police urged anyone who has experienced sexual offending to report it, regardless of how long ago it happened. Anyone in immediate danger should call 999.