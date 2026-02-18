Watch Live
POLICE PROBE Shock Horror in Swindon: Man on Mobility Scooter Exposes Himself and Assaults Teen Girl

Daylight Attack on 14-Year-Old A 14-year-old girl was horrified when a man on a mobility...

Published: 8:49 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 11:51 am February 18, 2026

Daylight Attack on 14-Year-Old

A 14-year-old girl was horrified when a man on a mobility scooter exposed himself and then assaulted her in broad daylight on Queens Drive, Swindon. The disturbing incident happened between 12.45pm and 12.55pm on Thursday, 12 February, as the girl was walking towards the town centre.

Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail

Wiltshire Police have arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of indecent exposure and sexual assault. He has since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

A police spokesperson urged anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward. “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was passing by and may have footage relevant to our investigation,” they said.

  • If you can help, call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 54260017871.
  • Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

