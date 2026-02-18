Daylight Attack on 14-Year-Old

A 14-year-old girl was horrified when a man on a mobility scooter exposed himself and then assaulted her in broad daylight on Queens Drive, Swindon. The disturbing incident happened between 12.45pm and 12.55pm on Thursday, 12 February, as the girl was walking towards the town centre.

Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail

Wiltshire Police have arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of indecent exposure and sexual assault. He has since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

A police spokesperson urged anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward. “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was passing by and may have footage relevant to our investigation,” they said.