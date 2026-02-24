From February 25, British dual nationals will no longer be able to enter the UK using just a foreign passport. Instead, they must carry a valid British or Irish passport. If not, travellers risk being forced to cough up a whopping £589 for a ‘Certificate of Entitlement’ – a costly document that can take weeks to obtain.

Travellers Left Scrambling Down Under

The new rules have sparked chaos, especially in Australia, home to 1.2 million Brits living as dual nationals. Many Aussie-Brits didn’t even realise they needed to update their UK passports. Dean Long, CEO of the Australian Travel Industry Association, warned:

“If you have a parent born in the UK, there’s a high probability you’re automatically a citizen, and that’s where the confusion has really kicked off.”

Many are now hit with unexpected paperwork, hefty fees, and tight timeframes – sometimes just days before they fly. Applying for a Certificate of Entitlement sets Aussies back AUD $1,130 (£589), while a British passport costs AUD $190. Some have even considered renouncing their British citizenship, which costs AUD $1,860 (£968), just to avoid the hassle.

Expired UK Passports: A Risky Lifeline

The Home Office states airlines can accept expired UK passports on a case-by-case basis, but there’s no legal guarantee. Dual nationals holding expired UK passports issued since 1989 might be allowed to board if they also carry their foreign passport. But it’s at the airline’s discretion – a risky gamble when travel plans hang in the balance.

The government says:

“The personal details on both passports must match. It is the carrier’s decision whether to allow you to travel.”

If travellers don’t have a valid British passport, the Home Office advises applying for an emergency travel document, which requires extra identity checks before passing through UK border control.

Calls For A Grace Period Amid Outcry

The rules, quietly posted on the government website since November 2025, have sparked fierce backlash. Shadow immigration minister Will Forster slammed the government for poor planning:

“Many who don’t currently hold a British passport find themselves stranded abroad, having to stump up potentially huge sums of money and face long waits just to get back home. Whilst they sort out the chaos, the government should allow a grace period, as many dual nationals are in heartbreaking circumstances, unable to visit ill family members or attend weddings and funerals. They must also urgently provide a low-cost, affordable alternative to the current system.”

British dual nationals are urged to check their passports now to avoid last-minute travel disasters and eye-watering fees.