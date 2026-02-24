Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NEW RULES Strict Rules for British Dual Nationals Kick In

From February 25, British dual nationals will no longer be able to enter the UK...

Published: 6:26 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 4:28 pm February 24, 2026
King Charles’s Coat of Arms to Crown New UK Passports from December 2025 ? UKNIP

From February 25, British dual nationals will no longer be able to enter the UK using just a foreign passport. Instead, they must carry a valid British or Irish passport. If not, travellers risk being forced to cough up a whopping £589 for a ‘Certificate of Entitlement’ – a costly document that can take weeks to obtain.

Travellers Left Scrambling Down Under

The new rules have sparked chaos, especially in Australia, home to 1.2 million Brits living as dual nationals. Many Aussie-Brits didn’t even realise they needed to update their UK passports. Dean Long, CEO of the Australian Travel Industry Association, warned:

“If you have a parent born in the UK, there’s a high probability you’re automatically a citizen, and that’s where the confusion has really kicked off.”

Many are now hit with unexpected paperwork, hefty fees, and tight timeframes – sometimes just days before they fly. Applying for a Certificate of Entitlement sets Aussies back AUD $1,130 (£589), while a British passport costs AUD $190. Some have even considered renouncing their British citizenship, which costs AUD $1,860 (£968), just to avoid the hassle.

Expired UK Passports: A Risky Lifeline

The Home Office states airlines can accept expired UK passports on a case-by-case basis, but there’s no legal guarantee. Dual nationals holding expired UK passports issued since 1989 might be allowed to board if they also carry their foreign passport. But it’s at the airline’s discretion – a risky gamble when travel plans hang in the balance.

The government says:

“The personal details on both passports must match. It is the carrier’s decision whether to allow you to travel.”

If travellers don’t have a valid British passport, the Home Office advises applying for an emergency travel document, which requires extra identity checks before passing through UK border control.

Calls For A Grace Period Amid Outcry

The rules, quietly posted on the government website since November 2025, have sparked fierce backlash. Shadow immigration minister Will Forster slammed the government for poor planning:

“Many who don’t currently hold a British passport find themselves stranded abroad, having to stump up potentially huge sums of money and face long waits just to get back home. Whilst they sort out the chaos, the government should allow a grace period, as many dual nationals are in heartbreaking circumstances, unable to visit ill family members or attend weddings and funerals. They must also urgently provide a low-cost, affordable alternative to the current system.”

British dual nationals are urged to check their passports now to avoid last-minute travel disasters and eye-watering fees.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SHUTDOWN M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Stabbed Near Desmond Street in Shocking Evening Attack

UK News

CUT OFF Two Jailed Over ‘Charlie’ Drug Line Running Crack and Heroin

National News

The Rise of Global Online Casinos and What It Means for Canadian Users: A Review by CasinoRIX Experts

UK News
Witnesses Sought After Shocking Sittingbourne Assault – UKNIP

RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Nonagenarian Hurt in Shocking Canterbury Crash

UK News

ROBOCOP 118 Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

NAMED AND PICTURED First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News

Duchess of Edinburgh Visits UK-Funded Somali Health Programme Ahead of International Women’s Day

UK News

CROYDON BLAZE TRAGEDY Man Dead, Another Critical as Police Launch Probe

UK News

BAIL BANDIT Man on Bail Over Racist Incident Arrested Again After Drug-Driving Ban

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DOG LEFT AT CRIME SCENE Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News

Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News

BIG SMASH M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

UK News

West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News

Three Men Charged Over Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News

GRUESOME MURDER Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News

Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News
Watch Live