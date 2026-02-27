Watch Live
KNIFE SCUFFLE Swindon shocked as two 16-year-olds arrested in brutal knifepoint robbery

  Knife Threat at Croft Playing Fields At around 4.25pm on February 26, a 16-year-old...

Published: 2:42 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 2:42 pm February 27, 2026
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

 

Knife Threat at Croft Playing Fields

At around 4.25pm on February 26, a 16-year-old lad was at Croft Playing Fields with his electric bike when two teens approached him, demanding the bike.

One pulled a knife from his waistband and threatened the boy. During the scuffle, the victim suffered a hand injury.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrests

Wiltshire Police quickly arrested two 16-year-olds linked to the robbery.

  • One teen faces charges of robbery, possession of a class B drug, and dangerous driving — released on conditional bail.
  • The second is held on suspicion of robbery and carrying an offensive weapon, currently in custody.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

“This was a frightening ordeal for the young victim, who was simply enjoying football before two males threatened him for his bike,” said Insp Jamie Brown.

“Thanks to fast police work, arrests were made promptly. We now want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has info that could help.”

Witnesses urged to call 101 quoting crime ref: 54260023979.

Prefer anonymity? Call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

More news from Croft

Related News

