A shocking rape arrest was made early Friday in Swindon, as cops swooped on a house in Kingshill Road. A tense crime scene stayed up all day at the terraced property near the William Street junction while forensics combed the area.

18-Year-Old Held in Custody

Wiltshire Police confirmed an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He is still in custody, being questioned, with investigations ongoing.

Victim Supported by Specialised Officers

The alleged victim, a woman, is receiving help from specially trained officers as the force continues its enquiries into the serious incident.