SAVAGE ATTACK Ten-Year-Old Boy Slain with Machete as Tenerife Police Shoot Dead Father in Shocking Standoff

  Brutal Attack in Tenerife Village A 10-year-old boy was horrifically hacked to death with...

Published: 11:32 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 11:32 am February 20, 2026

 

Brutal Attack in Tenerife Village

A 10-year-old boy was horrifically hacked to death with a machete while his mother lay critically injured after a savage assault in Cabo Blanco, Tenerife. The father, wielding the deadly weapon, was shot dead by police in a dramatic early morning showdown.

Mother Fights for Life

The boy’s mother suffered severe wounds to her arms and legs and remains in a critical condition. Local reports confirm the same machete was used in the attack against her. Emergency teams rushed to her side, applying a tourniquet to stem life-threatening bleeding.

Violent Stand-Off Ends with Father Fatally Shot

Police were called to the family home around 1am following reports of an armed and violent man inside the property. The 34-year-old father aggressively confronted Civil Guard officers, injuring one before being fatally shot by another officer.

The injured officer was hospitalised and awaits surgery, with his condition described as serious but stable. The boy’s lifeless body was found inside the house upon police entry.

Shock and Silence in the Community

Residents of the quiet village near Los Cristianos are stunned by the tragedy. Arona’s mayor, Fátima Lemes, confirmed multiple calls had reported the armed suspect. Authorities revealed the father had no previous criminal record or domestic violence complaints.

This heartbreaking incident is currently being investigated as a possible domestic violence crime.

Watch Live