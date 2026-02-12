Watch Live
Three Arrested After Vandalism Shocker at Rotherham Churchyard

Police have swooped on three suspects following damage to a grave at All Saints Churchyard...

Published: 5:52 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 6:13 am February 13, 2026

Police have swooped on three suspects following damage to a grave at All Saints Churchyard in Laughton-en-le-Morthen, Rotherham. Two 25-year-old men and a 53-year-old man face charges of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and causing a public nuisance. They remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Police Lockdown Lasted Eight Days

South Yorkshire Police maintained a heavy presence at the churchyard for eight days while probing the incident. The site was shut to the public during the operation, but has now reopened. Families of the deceased affected by the damage have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

Detective Inspector Offers Reassurance

“This would have been an extremely distressing time for families with loved ones resting in the churchyard,” said Detective Inspector Lucy Garside, leading the investigation.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while access was restricted.”

“Our enquiries show this was a targeted attack. There is no risk to other graves in the churchyard. But if anyone has concerns or questions, please get in touch. We’re here to help.”

