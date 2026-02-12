Three Arrested After Vandalism Shocker at Rotherham Churchyard

Police have swooped on three suspects following damage to a grave at All Saints Churchyard in Laughton-en-le-Morthen, Rotherham. Two 25-year-old men and a 53-year-old man face charges of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and causing a public nuisance. They remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Police Lockdown Lasted Eight Days

South Yorkshire Police maintained a heavy presence at the churchyard for eight days while probing the incident. The site was shut to the public during the operation, but has now reopened. Families of the deceased affected by the damage have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

Detective Inspector Offers Reassurance